Joseph Sadler (1935 - 2019)
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
DEGRAFF— Joseph I. Sadler, 83, of DeGraff, passed away at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Joe was born in Nippa, Kentucky, on Oct. 24,1935, to the late Victor and Maline Sadler. On Aug. 15, 1959, he married Faye (Meek) Sadler and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2007. Joe was also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Kelsey, and a brother, Victor "Junior" Sadler.

Joe is survived by sons, Rodney Sadler, of St. Paris, and Tim (Colleen) Sadler, of Sidney; four grandchildren, Kevin (Brittany) Sadler, Kyle Sadler, Diana Faye (Alex) Tuttle and Timri Rae (Nick) Nolte; four great-grandchildren, Reigna Faye Tuttle, Patrick Sadler, Liam Sadler and Callum Sadler; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was a truck driver for many years, he drove for SuperFoods, ATL and retired from Clark Trucking in the late 1990's. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Kentucky General, member of VFW and Moose, and the Ohio Hi-Point Motorcycle Club. Joe also enjoyed golfing.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Pastor Mike Mitchell will officiate a funeral at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter of Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
