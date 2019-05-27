SALINA, Kan. — Joseph John Schwaiger, 91, of Salina, Kansas, formerly of Sidney, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1927, in Sidney, the son of Florian and Katherine (Anthony) Schwaiger. Both parents preceded him in death. He was married to Doris (Weissinger) Schwaiger, who also preceded him in death.

Joe served in WWII as a Seaman First Class. He worked over 45 years at Braun Folder, Copeland Corp., in sales; Sidney Daily News, in etching; The U.S. Postal Service; and even tried his hand at bartending.

He was an avid runner and completed many marathons, and Iron Man competitions, right up until the age of 90. He was proud to have hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, and enjoyed writing and gardening.

Survivors include children, David (Diana) Schwaiger, Kurt Schwaiger, Mark (Susan) Schwaiger, Frank (Rhonda) Schwaiger, and Sam (Deanna) Schwaiger; 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

Joe was also preceded in death by daughters, Suzanne Bergman and Kathy Schwaiger; brothers, Marcel Schwaiger and William Schwaiger; and a sister, Mary Louise (Schwaiger) Shuster.

A memorial gathering will be held at Tawawa Park for the public on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Internment of cremated remains will be held at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders, following the memorial gathering at Tawawa Park with an honor guard ceremony and the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may made to the , or Lewey Body Dementia Association, in care of Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

