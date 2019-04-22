SIDNEY — Joseph Dale Shatto, formerly of Sidney, passed away on Friday, April 5th at the Springfield Manor Nursing Home, in Springfield, Ohio. He had been in failing health for many years.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Robert & Kathleen (Bowers) Shatto.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly Sadgebury, New Carlisle, Ohio; a brother, Jeffrey (Robin) Shatto, Port Clinton, Ohio; three nieces, Stacy (John) Hafeman, West Bend, Wisconsin, Rachael Driscoll, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Holly Snider, Oak Harbor, Ohio; three nephews, Kristopher (Julie) Sadgebury, Centerville, Ohio, Kevin Sadgebury, Medway, Ohio, and Kurtis (Paola) Sadgebury, New Carlisle, Ohio,; six great-nephews; four great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert S. Shatto, a niece, Jessica Lynn Smith, and his best friend, Pamela Sue Adams.

Joe was a member of Pemberton United Methodist Church, and graduated from Fairlawn High School.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Reds, all Ohio State sports and watched as many games as he possibly could. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially loved boating on Lake Erie with his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Pemberton United Methodist Church, in Pemberton, Ohio, at noon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pemberton United Methodist Church.