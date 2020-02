PIQUA — Joseph "Dr. Joe" Trevino, M.D., 93, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

A service celebrating Dr. Joe's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020m at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be in the church Fellowship Room beginning at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Piqua.