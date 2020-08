PIQUA — Josephine "Jo" A. Brunetto Gast, age 102, of Piqua, went to meet her Lord and Savior at 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.