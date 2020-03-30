ANNA — Josephine A. Grieshop, age 77, of Anna, Ohio, passed away at 2:40 .m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Leander A. Fortkamp Sr. and the late Rita C. (Bernard) Fortkamp. On Oct. 7, 1967, she married Edward Grieshop at St. Rose Church. He survives in Anna.

She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Walter and Thelma Fortkamp, St. Henry, Barb and Larry Poppe, Anna, Marcia and Ben Tebbe, Maria Stein, and Ron and Treva Fortkamp, Maria Stein; sisters-in-law, Linda Fortkamp, New Bremen, and Marilyn Fortkamp, Minster; brother-in-law, Jan Schmiesing, Sidney; in-laws, Mary Bruns, St. Henry, Bernadine Grieshop, Tipp City, Joan and Richard Rogers, Mason, Paul Grieshop, Troy, and Angie and Bill Platfoot, Tipp City.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Leander Fortkamp and Ralph Fortkamp, in-laws, Rita and Roman Schoenlein, John Grieshop, Carol Schmiesing, Barb Grieshop and Larry Bruns.

Josie was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville. She worked as a PCT at Wilson Hospital and was a volunteer with the Wilson Pink Ladies and a coordinator for the Wilson Hospital Volunteens. She was also a member of Anna Rescue Squad for 22 years.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wilson Hospice, 1081 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 and Wapakoneta Manor Activity Fund, 1010 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.