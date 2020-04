PIQUA — Josephine "Jo" Louise Miller, age 81, of Piqua, passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020; at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

A celebration of Jo's life will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.