DEGRAFF — Joshua Daniel Goings, 35, of DeGraff, passed away unexpectedly at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Nov. 11, 1983, to Dan and Rhonda (Gump) Goings.

In addition to his parents, Josh is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Riley, and her mother Heather Riley; a son, Morgan Goings, and his mother Cassandra Price; two sisters, Stacy (Matt) Larmee and Kathleen (Mike) Ropp; and five nieces and nephews, Danielle Ropp, Aaron Ropp, Wyatt Larmee, Audrey Larmee, and John Larmee.

A 2002 graduate of Riverside High School, Josh worked as a machinist for Prodeva in Jackson Center. He was a volunteer for the DeGraff Fire Department for 18 years, most recently serving as assistant chief. He was a Green Bay Packers fan who enjoyed all outdoor activities, including; hunting, camping, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and playing softball for C&R Pharmacy.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio.

Pastor Bill Halter will officiate a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Josh's memory, to the DeGraff Fire Department Firefighters Association, P.O. 94, DeGraff, OH 43318.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.