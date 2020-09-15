Joyce Fogt

SIDNEY — Joyce E. Fogt, age 71, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 24, 1949, in Sidney, to the late Coy Hatfield and Evelyn (Snyder) Hatfield. On Feb. 14, 1970, she married Gary Fogt and he survives.

Also surviving are children, Alan (Glenda) Fogt, of Sidney, Tracy Holmes, of Sidney, and Mark (Amy) Zwiebel, of Sidney; grandchildren, Christopher Abbott, Samantha Fogt, Emily Holmes, Ashley Fogt and Nathan Zwiebel; great-granddaughter, Zoey Moll; and brother, Kenny (Sheryl) Hatfield, of Quincy.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Swain.

Joyce was of the Christian faith. She was a 1967 graduate of Sidney High School. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, making many delicious foods for her family. She liked to crochet, and loved spending time with her friends, family, grandkids and great grandchild Zoey.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in Joyce's memory.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com,