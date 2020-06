PIQUA – Joyce Francis, age 77, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.