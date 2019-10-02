RUSSIA — Joyce D. Goubeaux, age 87, of Russia, Ohio, died at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Versailles Health Care.

She was born April 9, 1932, in Houston, Ohio, to the late Frank and Ruth (DeLaet) Gephart. On July 1, 1950, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua she married Francis J. Goubeaux, who preceded her in death, on Oct. 22, 2013.

She is survived by children, Dick and Cindy Goubeaux, Russia, Dave and Jane Goubeaux, Russia, Dott and Paul Poeppelman, Russia, andDuane and Sharon Goubeaux, Greenville; daughter-in-law, Vicky Goubeaux, Minster; 16 grandchildren, Brian and Jenny Goubeaux, Amy and Kurt Poeppelman, Stacie and Matt Shappie, Samantha and Daniel Griffith, Jared Goubeaux, Wes and Jayme Goubeaux, Brett & Jaime Goubeaux, Heather & Tony Cox, Josh & Marissa Goubeaux, Kyle and Emily Goubeaux, Dustin and Brittany Goubeaux, Danielle and Jake Koverman, Abbey Goubeaux, Niki and Joe Shefbuch, Andi Unverferth, Betsy and Bryan Douds; 37 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Freisthler, Russia.

She was preceded in death by son, Dan Goubeaux, by her parents Frank Gephart and Howard and Ruth (DeLaet) Gephart Andre, siblings, John and Mary Gephart and John's second wife Emily, Jean and Bernard Selander, father and mother-in-law, Emanuel and Elizabeth Goubeaux, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Hilda and Elmer Larger, Donald and Anne Goubeaux, Roseann Goubeaux and Bill Freisthler.

Joyce was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, and a past member of St. Anne's Lady Sodality. She was a homemaker and worked for Clopay Corporation for 16 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and loved hosting dinners for her entire family. Joyce was an avid Russia sports fan and Cincinnati Reds Fan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia with the Rev. Martin Fox celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.