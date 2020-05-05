BELLEFONTAINE – Joyce "Joy" Noel King, 47, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Marysville, Ohio, on Oct. 2, 1972, the daughter of Merle H. and Becky (Brookhart) Ackley, both surviving. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Landon King, whom she married on Aug. 17, 2000. She is also survived by three sons, Tyler (Alyssa) Sheeley, Noland King, and Ivan King, all of Bellefontaine; two grandchildren, Grant and Lauren Sheeley; two sisters, Lynn Gazda, of East Liberty, and Anita Ackely, of Bellefontaine; a brother, Dan (Tracy) Ackley, of East Liberty; and many nieces and nephews. Joy graduated from nursing school in 1994, at the top of her class, and went on to work as a registered nurse for Honda Engine Plant, Anna. She enjoyed gardening, yoga, shopping, and helping people decorate their homes. She loved to help people and to put a smile on their faces. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Camp Myeerah Nature Center, Tulip Poplar Shelter building, 7405 State Route 540, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Memorial contributions may be made to the King Family Education Fund; envelopes will be available at the gathering. The family will be practicing social distancing and asks that you be symptom-free and to please consider wearing a mask if attending. Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the King family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.