JACKSON CENTER — Joyce M. Rostorfer, 86, of Jackson Center, passed away peacefully at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1933, a daughter of the late Perry Louis and Wilma B. (Tomlinson) Heintz.

On July 8, 1951, Joyce married, her husband of 65 years, Marvin Eugene Rostorfer in Jackson Center, and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rita Newberry; her brother, Neil Heintz, and a son-in-law, Tom Ricker.

Joyce is survived by her six children, Sandra (Roy) Shuff, Sheryle (Ron) Ludwig, Michele Ricker, Marlene (Kent) Laughman, Timothy Rostorfer and Ted Rostorfer; 11 grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle) Shuff, Craig (Rachel) Ludwig, Ryan (Sue) Ludwig, Eric (Julie) Ludwig, Lisa (Eric) Hughes, Misty (John Drake) Reese, Ike (Jessica) Ricker, Tyler Laughman, Taryn (Tim) Walker, Justin (Ashley) Rostorfer, and Casey (Seth) Dodds; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A 1951 graduate of Jackson Center High School, Joyce was a member of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church. She had worked as the secretary and treasurer of the family's former business, Rostorfer Service & Supply, for 15 years, and later as an administrative assistant with the village of Jackson Center for 10 years, retiring in 1995. Joyce was a member of the former OES Eureka Chapter 136 and the American Legion Auxiliary in Jackson Center. Joyce and Marvin enjoyed attending the sporting events of their children and grandchildren. They both received the "Fan of the Year" Award in 1985 from the Jackson Center Athletic Boosters.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Seventh Day Cemetery in Jackson Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Joyce's memory, to the Jackson Center Family Life Center Operating Fund, c/o Jackson Center United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 577, Jackson Center, OH 45334 or to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.