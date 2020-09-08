Juanita   Tripp

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. — Juanita (Manger) Tripp, age 83, of Blounts Creek, North Carolina, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.

A graveside service was held at Warren Memorial Cemetery in Blounts Creek, North Carolina, by the Rev. Ian Van Heusen.

Mrs. Tripp was born in Anna, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1936, daughter of the late George and Edna (Steinke) Manger. In 1954, she graduated from Botkins High School and moved to Greenville, North Carolina, where she became a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She lived and worked in Greenville for 20 years until she married Jesse Tripp on Aug. 23, 1975. Throughout life her smile, laughter and blue eyes would light up a room. The love she and Jesse shared could be felt by all.

Surviving along with her husband, Jesse, are sisters, Marlene McKee, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Connie Butcher (Don), of Botkins, Ohio; brother, Ron Manger (Monica), of Botkins, Ohio; sister-in-laws, Ronda Manger and Gloria Manger, of Botkins, Ohio; daughters, Jessica Vermilyea, of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Maria Dunn (Carl), of Washington, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Ryan V. Rasmussen (Erik), of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Kelsie V. Salles (Jordan), of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Tripp, Adam and Kaelynn Dunn, of Washington, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Macie Anne, Hayden and Graham Salles along with two soon-to-be born Rasmussen twin girls; and numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and North Carolina.

Preceding Mrs. Tripp in death were her parents, brothers Leroy Manger and Eugene Manger, a sister, Mary Ann Schmidt, and brothers-in-law, Bill Schmidt and Bob McKee.

