1/
Juanita   Tripp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. — Juanita (Manger) Tripp, age 83, of Blounts Creek, North Carolina, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.

A graveside service was held at Warren Memorial Cemetery in Blounts Creek, North Carolina, by the Rev. Ian Van Heusen.

Mrs. Tripp was born in Anna, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1936, daughter of the late George and Edna (Steinke) Manger. In 1954, she graduated from Botkins High School and moved to Greenville, North Carolina, where she became a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She lived and worked in Greenville for 20 years until she married Jesse Tripp on Aug. 23, 1975. Throughout life her smile, laughter and blue eyes would light up a room. The love she and Jesse shared could be felt by all.

Surviving along with her husband, Jesse, are sisters, Marlene McKee, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Connie Butcher (Don), of Botkins, Ohio; brother, Ron Manger (Monica), of Botkins, Ohio; sister-in-laws, Ronda Manger and Gloria Manger, of Botkins, Ohio; daughters, Jessica Vermilyea, of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Maria Dunn (Carl), of Washington, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Ryan V. Rasmussen (Erik), of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Kelsie V. Salles (Jordan), of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Tripp, Adam and Kaelynn Dunn, of Washington, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Macie Anne, Hayden and Graham Salles along with two soon-to-be born Rasmussen twin girls; and numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and North Carolina.

Preceding Mrs. Tripp in death were her parents, brothers Leroy Manger and Eugene Manger, a sister, Mary Ann Schmidt, and brothers-in-law, Bill Schmidt and Bob McKee.

You may express condolences to the family by visiting Paul Funeral Home at www.paulfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved