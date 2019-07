SIDNEY — Judith C. "Judy" Bickel, 68, of Sidney, passed away at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence.

There will be a reception and remembrance coffee hour from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Oaks Club, 9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road, Sidney.

