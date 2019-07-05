SIDNEY — Judith "Judy" C. Bickel, 68, of Sidney, passed away at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Snyder) Wheeler.

On Nov. 30, 1968, at the Sidney First United Methodist Church, Judy married Timothy Bickel, who survives along with their three children, Todd Bickel, of Glenview, Illinois, Aimee (Tim) Dye and Brett Bickel, both of Sidney; grandchildren, Caroline, Anne-Marie and Charlie Bickel, of Glenview, Illinois, and Luke and Taylor Dye, of Sidney; nephew, Ryan (Patty) Wheeler, of Sidney; and niece, Amanda (Mike) Beam, of Xenia.

She was preceded in death by sister, Charlotte Mavis, and brother, Scott Wheeler.

Judy graduated from Sidney High School, class of 1968. She greatly enjoyed serving as a Sidney City Schools teacher's aide for several years and also valued her years working with children as a visual therapist at Primary Eye Care in Sidney. She was a 10-year member of Sidney Charity League and served as co-chair for one of the early Red Glove Revue variety show fundraisers.

Judy enjoyed reading, completing word searches and cherishing times with her many close friends and extended family. Her primary and enduring joy, though, came in the love for her children and grandchildren and, of course, Tim, her husband of over 50 years. Nothing topped being with them as well as hearing of their life experiences and accomplishments. They were absolutely her reason for being.

There will be a reception and remembrance coffee hour from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Oaks Club, 9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road, Sidney. Burial will be at a later date determined by the family.

Memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted by Wilson Hospice Care, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, in recognition of their outstanding support and caring services, or to SCARF (Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation), PO Box 671, Sidney.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.