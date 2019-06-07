ANNA — Judith Joanne Bridgeforth, age 71, of Anna, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at 7:23 p.m. at Heritage Center in Minster, Ohio.

She was born Aug. 5, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda (Roggensees) Bridgeforth.

She is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Tamara) Barnett, of Anna, Ohio, and David Barnett, of Springfield, Missouri; four siblings, Linda Westerman (Ed) of Clever, Missouri, Michael Bridgeforth, of Jonesborough Tennessee, Debbie, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kristen, of Leavenworth Kansas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bridgeforth was a medical claims processer. She had a love for cardinals and sewing, but she especially loved her kids and grandkids.

In keeping with Mrs. Bridgeforth's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Her final arrangements are in the care of Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services in Springfield, Missouri. A private committal service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Springfield at the family's convenience.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's website, www.midwestfuneralservices.com.