ANNA — Judith Marlene "Judy" Frilling, 77, of Anna passed away at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Christman) Heiland. On Feb. 9, 1979, she married Robert William Frilling, who preceded her in death on Aug.1, 2015.

Judy is survived by her two daughters, Crissy (Randy) Broerman, of Fort Loramie, and Heidi (Bill) Beam, of Anna; four grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan Broerman, and Carter and Celeste Beam.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Heiland.

Judy was a graduate of The Ohio State University. After earning her nursing degree, she began her career as an intensive care nurse for Wilson Hospital. From there she joined the Shelby County Health Department where she served as a health nurse for nearly 30 years. Judy was also an OSU Extension Master Gardener, a life-long conservation farmer and had a great love for the outdoors. She was a life member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna. As time allowed, she enjoyed knitting and other various crafts. Most of all, Judy loved her family and friends spending time with them.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Judy's family has decided to hold a private service. Her final resting place will be at Pearl Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Arbor Day Foundation, www.arborday.org.

Condolences may be expressed to Judy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com