CAPE CORAL , Fla. — Judith Mary (Phelan) Grow, age 81, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Versailles, Ohio, passed away at 10:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan, 15, 2020, at Health Park Hospital, Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born July 24, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Bernard W. and Waneta (Magoteaux) Phelan.

Judi is survived by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Larry Grow, whom she married June 14, 1958; sons, David, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Timothy and Polly Grow, of Minster, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Catherine Grow, of Versailles, Ohio; daughter, Susanne and Mahmoud Jabasini, of Nashville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Eva, Murphy, George, Jacob, and Erick Jr. Grow, Sufiya, Khalil, Hannan and Aliya Jabisini. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jane Smith, of Fort Myers, Florida, sister, Anne Cox of Ansonia, Ohio, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Phelan.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas and Erick Sr. Judi was also preceded in death by her parents, and stepmother, Norma Phelan, brother, James Phelan, and brothers-in-law, A.L. Smith, F. Marion Cox, Richard Grow, Jack Sharp, and sister-in-law, JoAnn Sharp.

Judi graduated from the Versailles High School and attended the Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. She was the secretary of the Darke County Migrant Education Program and worked at the Versailles Medical Center. Judi was a board member and active first responder with the Versailles Volunteer Life Rescue Squad from its inception in 1974 to 1982. After moving from Versailles in 1984, Judi continued to work at doctor's offices in Palo Alto, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. Judi's love of cooking and entertaining led to many fun dinner parties.

Judi was a member of St. Denis Church, Versailles, Ohio.

A memorial mass will be held in the spring of 2020 in celebration of her life.