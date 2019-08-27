SIDNEY — Judith "Judy" Suzanne (Salm) McGill, 77, passed away at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 2019, at 8:37 p.m.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1942, the only child of William E. and Monica E. (Mumaw) Salm, who preceded her in death. On May 5, 1962, Judy married Joseph O. "Joe" McGill. They were devoted sweethearts until his passing on May 13, 2018.

Judy was a stay-at-home mother while raising her children and managed the family household. She also worked at Wagner Manufacturing, the Red Cross, Shelby County Directory, and Amos Public Library.

Judy contracted polio at age 10. Doctors didn't expect her to live. But when she did, she was told she'd never be able to walk or have children. She did both and much more.

In her teens, she taught swimming lessons through the Red Cross at the Sidney YMCA. After graduating from Holy Angels High School, she attended Mount St. Joseph's College in Cincinnati.

Judy was an excellent violinist, however, she gave that up to exclusively study and play piano. Judy played for various choirs at Vandalia-Butler High School and played the church organ for Sunday Masses at St. Christopher's Church, Vandalia, Ohio, despite not being able to reach all the pedals due to polio's effects on her shorter and weaker left leg.

In her 30s, Judy went canoeing, camping, gardened, mowed the lawn, took walks, swam and could walk through and shop for hours at Kmart, wearing out all of her kids. She was determined to never let polio get in her way and enjoyed a very fulfilling life.

Unfortunately, about 15 years ago, polio reared its ugly head again in the form of Post-Polio Syndrome. Not much is known about Post-Polio Syndrome, but the theory is that the smaller nerves that had regenerated after the first bout of polio, which allowed her to use here muscles again, had worn out.

This caused her to slowly lose muscle use in her legs, arms and hands. On March 12, 2016, her "good leg" gave away at home and Judy found her new home at The Landings of Sidney with the assistance she needed and a bright yellow motorized chair that allowed her to get around pretty well. Judy loved turning up the speed on her motorized chair and taking it for a spin in the parking lot. Now that's a great video!

Judy was interested in ceramics, macrame, sewing, jewelry (QVC Queen), writing poetry, word games, made the best pie crust in the world and was the first in line to play video games at the video arcades when they came out in the late '70s. Judy fit right in with the "kids."

She was a self-taught and avid computer user and designed her own beautiful signatures. She enjoyed playing online games with people from around the world literally until 13 days before she passed away. Many of those gamers became her friends and some she even met in person.

She also loved teddy bears and had a collection of over 150 when she finally stated, "That's enough, no more bears."

Judy was intelligent, quick witted and had a great sense of humor and memory. She could remember everyone's birthday and even their time of birth! Judy was also known to have superior hearing and to her kids' dismay it was like "eyes in he back of her head," nothing got past her … ever!

Just a few days before her death, while her adult children were talking around her hospital bed, Judy broke into the conversation to say, "I'm still the boss," … with an adorable and ornery grin on hr face. That was Judy McGill, always beating the odds, always aware and, in her own way, always in charge.

Judy and Joe had four children, Douglas McGill, Sharon McGill, Brian McGill and Sean (Amy) McGill, all of Sidney. They also had four grandchildren, Anthony McGill, of Bowling Green, Ryan McGill, Mya McGill and Jack McGill, all of Sidney.

Her children and family were a great source of pride and comfort to her. We are deeply saddened to lose Mom just 15 months and 10 days after our Father, yet so very happy that Mom has been set free from her pain and physical limitations. We see Mom and Dad dancing, running and frolicking together again. This time, forever.

