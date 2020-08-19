Judith Wilkins

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Mrs. Judith K. Wilkins, age 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Mrs. Wilkins is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jerry P. Wilkins; five sons, Wayne T. (Melinda) Glass, of Botkins, Ohio, Joseph (Julie) Glass, of Sidney, Ohio, Jerry Don (Lynda) Wilkins, of Paducah, Kentucky, Gaylon (Shelley) Wilkins, of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Michael Wilkins, of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Kathy Taulbee, of Indian Lake, Ohio, and Sonya (Brett) Markey, of Felton, Delaware; one brother, David Stewart, of Wapakoneta, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Carey and Joyce Patton; two brothers, Lyndal Stewart and Raymond Stewart; one daughter, Theresa Dycus; one son-in-law, Charles Taulbee; and her parents, Ralph E. and Dorothy May Raglan Stewart.

Graveside services for Mrs. Judith K. Wilkins will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The Rev. Ben Stratton will officiate. Entombment will follow.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY.