PIQUA — Judy A. (Cory) Elliott, 71, of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

In honoring Judy's wishes, her body will be cremated. The family will hold services at a later date at their own discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.