SIDNEY — Judy Faye King, age 63 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 12:23 a.m. at her home.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1956, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edgar and Milda (Spence) Napier. On Sept. 18, 1982, she married Dickie King, who preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2019.

Judy is survived by two daughters, Davonah Knight and Crystal (Cara) Shockey, both of Sidney; siblings, Linda Massengill, Dave (Rosita) Napier, Donna Napier, Roger (Kathy) Napier and Charles (Patty) Napier, all of Sidney, Jewel (Mark) Napier and Tobe Napier, both of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Ike, Justin DeVault and Bradley DeVault; and five great-grandchildren, Mia Ike, Landin Shockey, Jaxin Ike, Easton Wilkins and Mylah DeVault.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and John Napier, and grandson, Devon Paul DeVault.

Mrs. King was employed by Hydro Aluminum as a quality inspector. She was a member of World Missions for Christ Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Strunk officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the King family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.