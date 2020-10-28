VERSAILLES — Julia M. Billenstein age 92, of Versailles passed away at 12:45 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville from natural causes.

Julia was born July 12, 1928, in Shelby County to the late Albert & Florence (DeLaet) Glynn. In addition to her parents, Julia was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Billenstein on May 13, 1991, whom she married April 25, 1950; son, Kenneth A. Billenstein; sisters & brothers-in-law, Kathryn & Irvin Monnin, Naomi & Paul Benanzer, twin sister Janet & Cletus Schmiesing and Rose & Paul Cordonnier; and brothers & sisters-in-law, Robert & Hilda Glynn and Lawrence "Joe" & Helen Glynn.

Julia is survived by her children, Jacquie Billenstein of Versailles, Thomas & Kathy Billenstein of Greenville, James & Janet Billenstein of Versailles and Gary & Shirley Billenstein of Versailles; grandchildren, Charles & Sarah Billenstein, Terry Billenstein, Angie & Rod Furr, Scott & Tricia Lamb, Tim & Shannon Billenstein, Jody Billenstein, Staci & Dennis Boyd, Steve Bey & Billie Platfoot, John & Amy Bey, Eric Hemmelgarn, Nicole Mora & Cody Homan, Devin Billenstein and Missy & Jason Clem; 24 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Julia retired from Weaver Bros. in Versailles in 1990 with 30 years of service. Julia also worked the election polls for numerous years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, St. Ann's Sodality of the Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in North Star. Julia enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star with Rev. Fr. David G. Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com