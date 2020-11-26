1/1
Julia Rose (Hoelscher) Pleiman
FORT LORAMIE—Julia Rose (Hoelscher) Pleiman, Age 86, of Mason Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes early Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020, at The Landings in Sidney, Ohio. She was born October 30, 1934, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Clem & Mary (Grieshop) Hoelscher. On April 14, 1956, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Julia married Carl A. Pleiman who preceded her in death on April 13, 2000.

Surviving are two children (& spouses): Krista & John Harman of Versailles and Randy & Jane Pleiman of Fort Loramie; five grandchildren: Matthew & Brittany Harman, Nicholas Harman and Emily Harman, Amy & Jay Cain and Ashley Pleiman & fiancé Kyle Poling; four great-grandchildren: Grayson, Norah and Eliza Harman and Jolene Mori-Harman; six siblings: Mildred Frilling of St. Henry, Theresa Pleiman of Fort Loramie, Richard Hoelscher of Osgood, Henry & Faye Hoelscher of Winamac, IN, Rosalee & Paul Holdheide of Maria Stein, Peg & Jim Snider of Jackson Center and Joyce Liette of Versailles; brothers & sisters-in-law: Joe Romer of Carthagena, Kathy Hoelscher of Yorkshire, Linda & Bob Schwegman of Celina, Jeanette Barhorst of Fort Loramie, Betty Luedeke of Fort Loramie, Marlene Rethman of Fort Loramie, Phyllis Hilgefort of Fort Loramie and Karen & Ralph Gaier of Celina as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Teckla & Ludwig Hoying, Patricia Romer, Victor Hoelscher, and John Hoelscher; brothers & sisters-in-law: Romie Frilling, Elton Pleiman, Doris Hoelscher, Patricia Hoelscher, Michael Liette, Alfie Barhorst, Clifford Luedeke, Elmer Rethman and Louis Hilgefort.

Julia was a 1952 graduate of Minster High School. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been a CCD teacher when her children were of school age. She also belonged to St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. She was a life member of the Fort Loramie Legion Auxiliary and had been part of the original chicken fryer group. She was a past member of the Minster Eagles Auxiliary.

Julia was a dedicated homemaker. Years ago, she had also been employed at Apria Health Care and Wren Care in Fort Loramie. She enjoyed sewing, vegetable gardening, growing flowers, bird watching, camping, traveling and especially, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a lot of fun with her sisters in the Nite Owl Craft Club.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org. Memorials may be made to the St. Michael Church Building Fund or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
