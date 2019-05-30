PIQUA — Julianne Hoersten, 87, passed away May 29, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Piqua, Ohio.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1931, in Cloverdale, Ohio, a daughter of Bernard and Lucia (Heckman) Unterbrink. On Nov. 22, 1951, she married Roger Hoersten, of Rockford, Ohio.

Together they had six sons, Lynn (Susan) Hoersten, of Scroggins, Texas, Douglas (Julie) Hoersten, of Long Grove, Illinois, Scott (Anne) Hoersten, of Eatonton, Georgia, Mark (Diana) Hoersten, of Sidney, Ohio, Patrick (Jennifer) Hoersten, of Sidney, Ohio, and Eric (Brenda) Hoersten of Cleveland, Georgia. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves behind 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a sister, Bernadette Poling, a brother, Ralph (Denise) Unterbrink, and a sister-in-law, Joyce Unterbrink.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Louis, Donald, Linus, Alphonse and Walter Unterbrink, and sisters, Victoria Rhoades, Ruth Putman and Carol Gribler.

Julianne was a 1950 graduate of Van Wert High School and a longtime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing, sewing, bowling, golfing and cross stitch. She and her husband spent many years of their retirement living in Fredericksburg, Texas, and traveling the country visiting family and friends.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hoersten family on the funeral home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.