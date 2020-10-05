June Billing

ANNA — June Joan Billing, 90, of Anna, passed away at 7:52 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1930, in Anna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Kah) Billing.

June is survived by one brother, Gene (Judi) Billing; two sisters-in-law, Velma Billing and Patty Billing; and 16 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Rosie Billing, Maxine (Arthur) Wilt, Virginia (Hudson) McIntyre and Mary Kathryn Billing; and four brothers, Harold Wayne (Dorie) Billing, Kay Billing, Larry Billing and Dale (Anita) Kah.

June was a lifelong member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna. She went to Anna High School and was a graduate of the class of 1948. She was the first queen of the Anna Homecoming in 1947. June worked for Dr. James Tirey in Anna until going to St. Rita's School of Nursing in Lima, from where she graduated in 1952. She then worked for Wilson Memorial Hospital until Aug. 13, 1953, when she became a nurse for Dr. Richard Breece in Jackson Center. In 1960, Dr. Breece and Dr. Tom Hunter formed the Sidney Medical Group, and June went to Sidney with the practice. She also worked for Dr. Mestemaker and Dr. Robert Miller, and finally retired in 1992.

June cherished her family and people in general. She loved babysitting for family and always had candy for neighborhood youth. After retirement, June visited elderly in their homes and senior care facilities. She always kept in touch with family and friends by telephone and greeting cards.

In keeping with the June's wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held. Her final resting place will be at Pearl Cemetery where family and loved ones are welcome to visit and pay their respects.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to The Alpha Center or The Salvation Army in June's memory.

