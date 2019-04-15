NEW BREMEN — June Schott, 90, of New Bremen, died at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford, where she had been a resident for the past few years.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. the Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys. Calling hours will be held prior to the services on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen.