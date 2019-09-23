Karen Dickerson

SIDNEY — Karen Lynn Dickerson passed away in Sidney, Ohio, on Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 67. A Florida native she found her home in the Midwest surrounded by her loved ones.

She enjoyed thrifting and had many collections. She loved watching sporting events and the seasons change.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She leaves behind her son, Randy Dickerson and wife, Candy, and two grandsons, Alexander and Hayden Dickerson; her daughter, April Jonatzke and husband, Andy, and granddaughter Hailey Jonatzke. She also leaves behind her sister, Rhonda and her beloved Michael Wick.

Per her wishes, cremation then a private service will be set for a later date. Rest in Peace Sweet Angel.

Arrangementts are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Sidney.
