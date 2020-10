PIQUA — Karen S. Forsythe, age 73, of Piqua, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in her residence.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.