SIDNEY — Katherine J. Adams, 94, of Sidney, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1925, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Fogt) Baker. On Nov. 17, 1946, she married Don Adams, who preceded her in death on September 3, 2013.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Dave) Reed, of Sidney; two grandchildren, Lisa (Paul) Kindle, of Sidney, and Jamie (Tess) Reed, of Denver; four great-grandchildren, Nick and Alina Kindle, and Gavin and Jackson Reed; brother-in-law, Dick Adams; and special friend, Paul Filbrun.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Randy and Keith Adams; three sisters, Esther Sproul, Mary Louise Wendling and Ann Nemeth; and brother, Robert Baker.

Kathy was a membership director, and had most recently worked for Airstream RV Association before retiring at 80. She was a life-long member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center. Katherine enjoyed gardening, caring for the numerous pets she had over the years as well as feeding birds. She also loved traveling, something her and her late husband Don enjoyed doing together with her sister Ann and her husband Jul. Family was of the greatest importance to Katherine. She was a loving mother and always doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will long be remembered for hosting the large Thanksgiving Day events not only for her immediate family, but for her large extended family who she loved very much.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Amos Chapel of Ohio Living Dorothy Love, with Pastor Shelly Schultz officiating. Burial will follow Glen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Amos Chapel on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love Employee Christmas Fund in Katherine's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Katherine's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.