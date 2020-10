PIQUA — Katherine "Kitty" Gorman, 77, of Piqua, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Enon Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family though the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.