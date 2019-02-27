SIDNEY — Katherine D. Uncapher, age 86, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Katherine was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Sidney to the late William Davis and Katherine "Briggs" Drake. She married William Uncapher on April 12, 1985, and he survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are daughter, Terry (Dennis) Dohm, of Sidney; grandchildren, Gregory Conrad, of Florida, Katherine Mendoza, of Sidney, Daniel Freed, of Pennsylvania, Christen Scholl, of Pennsylvania; seven great-grandchildren;and brother, Ronald (Mae) Davis, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Bobra Clayton Wise, and brother, Leroy Davis.

Katherine was of the Christian faith. She retired from Amos Press after many years of faithful service. She attended Sidney High School and enjoyed camping, fishing, panning for gold, rock hunting, crocheting, and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chad Inman officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in Katherine's memory.

Online memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.