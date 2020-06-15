Kathleen Bensman
SIDNEY — Kathleen A. Bensman, 91, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney.

She was born on April 24, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Leona (Vallo) Friemering. On Sept. 29, 1951, she married Urban J. Bensman in St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and he preceded her in death on March 24, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo and Duane Matheus, Nevada, Linda and Terry Bauer, Sidney, and Ron and Kate Bensman, California; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister, Lois Heyne, Minster; brother, Lee Westerheide, St. Marys; in-laws, Mary Hartard, Wapakoneta, Ralph Bornhorst and Marty Bensman, Fort Loramie.

She was preceded in death by siblings, JoAnn Westerheide and Joyce and Frank Heitkamp, and in-laws, Jack Heyne, Rita Bornhorst, Bill Bensman, Theresa and Roger Bornhorst, Joan and Paul Wilenberg, Jim Hartard.

She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, a CCD teacher at St. Augustine and a 4-H adviser. She was in the Wilson Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Augustine Mission Commission. She retired from D Pand L.

Due to the COVID Pandemic the family will be practicing social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Church, Minster, at 10 a.m. on Friday June 19, 2020, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
