Kathleen Bertke
1932 - 2020
MINSTER — Kathleen Ann (Mader) (Monnin) Bertke, of Minster, was born Dec. 14, 1932, died peacefully Sept. 3, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Minster, Ohio.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle J Monnin, and her parents, John and Elenore (King) Mader.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Norman L. Bertke; children, Karen (David) Junkin, of Bellbrook, Ohio, Judith Leese, of Minster, Ohio, Kevin Monnin, of Cody, Wyoming, Allan Bertke, of Minster, Ohio, Deborah (Shawn) Sharp, of Minster, Ohio, and Michael (Lisa) Bertke, of Troy, Oho; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Fleck, Celina; sister-in-law, Viola and Dr. Robert Albers, Coldwater, and Mark and Joan Wenning, St. Henry.

She was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Paul Fleck, and sister-in-law, Velma Wenning.

Kathleen was an avid bowler and helped establish the Wednesday Night Ladies League. She retired from Dannon Yogurt in 1997, was a charter member of the Minster Area Life Squad. She was a member of Minster FOE Auxiliary and coached little girls and loved rooting on the Minster Wildcats in any and all sports.

Kathy will be greatly missed by family and friends. Her laughter could light up a room.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Social distancing will be in observance, due to the COVID-19 virus. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Minster Athletic department.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
SEP
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
