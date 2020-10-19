COLDWATER — Kathleen C. "Katy" Mestemaker, age 89, of Coldwater, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Fort Loramie to the late William and Emma (Winner) Poeppelman.

Upon the early passing of her mother Emma, Katy and her siblings were blessed to be cared for by the late Clara Rethman. On Dec. 29, 1954, she married John B. 'Jack' Mestemaker, of Coldwater, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Fort Loramie. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 1997.

Surviving are two children, Geralyn (Todd) Bailey, of Kettering and Mark (Geri) Mestemaker, of Coldwater; seven grandchildren, Noelle Bailey, Jonathan (Brenda) Bailey, David (Erika) Mestemaker, Erica (Chad) Fairbanks, Aaron, Brett and Alex Mestemaker; four great-grandchildren, Adelyn Woessner, Jack and Petra Bailey and James Mestemaker; a sister, Hilda Francis, of Russia; sister-in-law, Verona Poeppelman, of New Bremen; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws Norbert (Pauline) Poeppelman, Herbert (Dorothy) Poeppelman, Victoria (Paul) Eilerman, Elmer Poeppelman, Edward (Jean) Poeppelman, Mary (Linus "Lindy'" Hoying, Delbert 'Doc' Francis, Tom (Lou) Mestemaker, Sylvan (Irene) Mestemaker, Carl Borchers, Viola (Art) Noll, Ruth (Fred) Duncan, Irene (Herb) Mettler, Br. Donald Mestemaker and Jane (William) Topp.

Katy was a 1949 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She continued her education at Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton and graduated as a registered nurse in 1952. She was employed at Good Samaritan Hospital and later at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Coldwater. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, the St. Ann's Rosary Altar Sodality, the resurrection choir, the Phi Beta Psi Sorority and St. Cecelia Knights of St. John Auxiliary in Coldwater. Katy always said her most precious gifts in life were her "Faith, Family and Friends".

A Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church, seating will be limited due to CDC guidelines. Mass will be livestreamed at http://coldwatercluster.org/content/helpful-links-watch-mass-online. Interment will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery.

The Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be left at hogenkampfh.com.