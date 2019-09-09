SIDNEY — Kathleen O'Quinn, age 58, of Sidney, went home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1960, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Loretta (Brooks) Douglas, of Sidney, and the late Joe Douglas.

On July 7, 1989, she married Donald W. O'Quinn, who survives and will miss her greatly. Also surviving are three brothers, Ronald (Elaine) Douglas, of Tennessee, Mike Elmore, of Fort Loramie, and David (Lisa) Elmore, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by one brother, William Douglas, one sister, Trisha McMaster, and one niece, Jennifer Douglas.

Aunt Kat Kat will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. O'Quinn worked 31 years at The Pavilion Nursing Home as a head cook. She spent the last 17 years working as head of Dietary at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

Kathy enjoyed gambling and bingo with her husband, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019l from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the O'Quinn family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.