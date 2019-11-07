PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Kathryn Darlene Day died peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born May 27, 1935, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Claude and Ina Litton, both deceased.

She is survived by her son, Mark (wife Kathleen), daughter, Betsy (husband Doug), and son, Peter (wife Donna), and her nine grandchildren.

She received her teaching certificate from Miami University of Ohio, where she was an active member of the Tri Delta sorority, and met her husband. After living and teaching in Guam with her husband, Darlene earned her Bachelors of Early Education and M.E., from Butler University. She taught elementary school at Pike Township in the Indianapolis school system from which she eventually retired. In 2012, Darlene and Larry moved to Peachtree City, Georgia, and after the passing of Larry in 2014, Darlene continued her life at Arbor Terrace making numerous friends and attending the many activities available.

Throughout her life, Darlene enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, trips to her home in Door County, Wisconsin, spending winters in Florida, and stayed active in water aerobics. She attended and participated at the Evergreen Presbyterian Church in Peachtree City, Georgia.

She will be greatly missed, but has joined husband Larry Day and her parents, Ina and Claude Litton, along with her brother, Jim Litton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Veterans' Association or The Bedford School of Fairburn, Georgia.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, Georgia

– www.mowells.com.