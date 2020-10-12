SIDNEY — Kathryn E. (Fleming) Roberts, 69, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at her residence surrounded by her family. She lost her five-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in which she was a fighter.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1951, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Cathcart) Fleming. On June 29, 1974, Kathryn married James E. Roberts, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by four children, Steve (Deb) Roberts, of Niles, Michigan, Candi Roberts, Christina (Trent) Schaffer and Lucy (Wade) Page, all of Sidney; 11 grandchildren, Christopher J (Kirstie) Page, Jordyn Page (Mark Schaffer II), Mason Page, Jessie Roberts, Jamie Roberts, Chelsea Cassell, Lauren Cassell, Laney Roberts, Melody (Daniel) Little, Casey Simindinger and Andrew Douglas; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Zander Page; five siblings, Janice Roth, Jo (Jr) Taylor, Tom (Sherry) Fleming, Jim (Gail) Fleming and David Fleming; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Fleming and Virginia Kiser, and brother in law, Paul (Jackie) Roberts.

Kathryn was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Donald Fleming, and sisters, Shirley Parker, Barb Collins and Pattie Robinson.

Kathryn loved making candies and baked goods. She taught her grandchildren "her way" of making them. She loved reading and doing word searches. Kathryn enjoyed Sunday dinners with the whole family, sharing memories and laughter. She retired from Kroger in 2014 and enjoyed babysitting for her great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Christopher Page officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Kathryn's memory.

