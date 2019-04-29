SIDNEY — Kathryn K. Gossard, 73, of Sidney, passed away at 8:02 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Wayne Hospital in Greenville.

She was born on March 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Orland Edward and Marjorie (Riddle) Tait. On March 13, 1964, she married Michael Gossard, who preceded her in death on March 13, 2017.

Kathryn is survived by two children, Michael (Pam) Kelsey-Gossard Jr., of Camillus, New York, and Tarena (Tony) Shoffner, of Sidney; six grandchildren, Christina (Dwayne) Knott, Joshua (Lim) Shoffner, Ryan (Ashley) Shoffner, Emily Kelsey-Gossard, Fred (Heaven) Shoffner and Elizabeth Kelsey-Gossard.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy and Sherry, and brother, Eddie.

Kathryn was a cosmetologist for many years. She enjoyed reading, learning about and worshipping God, and spending time with her family. She attended Ginghamsburg Church for many years, where she served in the food pantry. More recently she attended Russell Road Church. The last moments before her stroke were spent worshipping Jesus and laughing at Pastor Fred's jokes. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Russell Road Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Gossard family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.