TROY – Kathryn M. "Kate" Hutchinson, 91, of Troy, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.