PIQUA – Kathryn R. Weber, 89, of Piqua, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Elmcroft of Washington Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.