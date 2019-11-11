SIDNEY — Kathy Jo Fair, 63, of Sidney, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1956, in Versailles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Patricia (Plessinger) Kueterman.

On March 1, 1986, she married Jeff Fair, who survives along with daughter, Kristen Fair, of Sidney; stepson, Bradley Fair, of Sidney; grandson, Timothy Fair; and four siblings, Steve Kueterman, Diane (Dart) Cathcart, David (Leslie) Kueterman and Lori Zimpfer.

Kathy earned a bachelor's degree from Wright State University in business education. Following school, Kathy went on to work for Agrana Fruit US Inc. in Botkins where she served in the accounts payable department for 34 years. She was a hard worker and she loved her job. Kathy was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan and attended many games over the years with her husband, both in The Shoe and in Cleveland. She enjoyed collecting snow baby figurines as well as anything to do with penguins. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and nothing was more important to her than her family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jonathan W. Schriber officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, friends would consider donating to the in Kathy's memory.

