SIDNEY — Keith Allen Dickman, 62, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Harry and Dorothy (Deweese) Dickman, who both precede him in death.

He is survived by brother, Bruce (Karen) Dickman; nephew, Greg (Michelle) Dickman; niece, Jill (Scott) Bittinger; and four great-nieces and nephews, Lexi and Tyler Bittinger and Kendall and Colton Dickman.

Keith retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation and a member of the Moose Lodge in Sidney, Ohio, and apprectiated all of his friends there.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorials condolences may be expressed to Keith's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.