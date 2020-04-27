QUINCY – Keith E. Riefstahl, age 61, of Quincy, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Nov. 17, 1958.

On Nov. 25, 1989, he married Debra (Williams) Riefstahl, and she survives in Quincy.

He is also survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Jarrod) Fultz and Shelby (David) Hess; his mother, Janice (Fout) Riefstahl; sister, Polly (Tom) Schmerge; brother, Tony Riefstahl; father-in-law, Don Williams; and brother-in-law, Donnie Williams.

His twin sons, Aaron and Ryan Riefstahl, and his mother-in-law, Carol A. Williams, preceded Keith in death.

Keith was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Gretna Brethren Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends, his dog Charlie and had to make sure to he got the last word in. Keith enjoyed telling jokes, mowing the yard, watching classic shows and movies, and playing games on his Kindle. All who loved and knew Keith will miss him.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio.

Pastor Rob Starnes will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Gretna Brethren Church, 1564 Township Road 46, Bellefontaine. It was Keith's wish to be cremated following his services.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family asks that you be symptom free and keep social distancing, if attending Keith's services.

Keith was the recipient of three organ transplants and was diagnosed in December with Lymphoma. His wish is for memorial contributions to may be made to , 2225 Citygate Drive, Suite A, Columbus, OH 43212, or Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.