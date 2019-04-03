SIDNEY — Kenneth D. Abbott, age 81, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 12:02 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1937, in Wiberg, Kentucky, the son of the late Hiram "Shelby" and Mable "Iona"(Jones) Abbott.

On Nov. 22, 1961, Ken married Barbara (Shaffer), who survives along with three children, Kimberly (Tom) Patrick, Jennifer (Stewart) Lewis, and Steven (Doris) Abbott, all of Sidney, three siblings, Ann (Don) Shaffer, of Sidney, Lois (James) Roberts, of Maysville, Kentucky, and Ella (Robert) Inman, of Stearns, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy J. and Vernon "Tom" Abbott, and one sister, Mary "Ruth" Brown.

Mr. Abbott was a graduate of Sidney High School. He retired as an auto mechanic from the local Ford Dealership and had previously worked at Stolle Corporation. He was a very active church member and had spent many years (20-30) serving as a Sunday School Teacher. He also served as a deacon. He was a member of Calvary United Baptist Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 County Road 25A in Sidney, with Pastor David Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are in care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Calvary United Baptist Church and condolences may be expressed to the Abbott family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.