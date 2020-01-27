SIDNEY — Kenneth T. Alexander, age 61, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 25, 1958, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to parents Kenneth J Alexander and Patricia (Evans) Alexander, who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Candace (Billing) Alexander, on July 17, 2004, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Leslie (Alexander) Hughes, of Dayton, Thomas Alexander, of Colorado, Kathryn Alexander, of Sidney, Kristen Alexander, of Sidney, and Kenneth L Alexander, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Jacklin, Jaysmyn and Andrea; sisters, Alice Sizemore, of Pensacola, Florida, amd Barbara Alexander, of Boston,Massachusettes.

Kenneth was preceded in death by sister, Karen, and brother, Tony.

Kenneth proudly served in the United States. He led a busy schedule working at Con-Fiberr Co. and as a chef at Fairington Restaurant in Sidney. He was an avid Green Bay Packers football fan. He enjoyed camping around a fire pit ,playing Rock N' Roll on his guitar and gardening with his daughter Kristen. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help offset funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.