CASSTOWN — Kenneth E. Atkinson Sr., age 49 of Casstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 7:50 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1970, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Marvin Kenneth Atkinson and Linda Lou (Blevins) Griffith.

On June 22, 1996, Kenneth married Shelly (Goodman), who survives along with two daughters, Kiersten and Kenzie Atkinson, one son, Kenneth E. Atkinson Jr., one sister, Debra Reed, one brother, Daniel (Samantha) Griffith Jr, stepbrother, Dustin Brown, stepsister, Athea Brown, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Stacy (Dan) Nash, and Tabitha (Brent) Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by stepfather, Daniel Griffith Sr.

Kenneth was currently working for Norcold in Sidney. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved motorcycles, camping, spending time outdoors, and most of all, spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Atkinson Sr. family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.