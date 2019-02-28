FORT LORAMIE — Kenneth W. Barhorst, age 88, of East Park Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019, at Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community in St. Marys, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Houston, Ohio, to the late Frank J. and Rosemary (Couchot) Barhorst. On Sept. 17, 1953, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Ken married Dorothy M. (Rethman) Barhorst who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Douglas and Janet Barhorst, of Celina, Angela and Dennis Everman, of Maria Stein, and Gregg and Mary Barhorst, of Maria Stein; eight grandchildren, Aaron and Rachel Barhorst, Chad Barhorst and fiancee Lindsey Conners, Jase and Jodi Barhorst, Brent and Ashley Everman, Wesley and Katelyn Everman, Jenna and Nick Boeckman, Megan Barhorst, and Alex and Cheyla Barhorst; 11 great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Norma Barhorst, of Minster; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Rita and Urban Gaier, Harold "Bud" Barhorst and Lionel Barhorst as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Marjorie Rethman and Joan and Richard Hilgefort.

Mr. Barhorst was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He began his career in sales at 7-Up of Dayton where he had been employed from 1956 to 1973. He then worked for Wolf's Tire of Celina until he retired in 1993. After retiring, Ken worked with his son at Barhorst Woodworks for several years and also drove truck for Western Ohio Metal Finishers of Minster. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and had been a lector for more than 40 years. He belonged to the Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 and also served on the Shelby County United Way Board. Ken enjoyed woodworking, visiting with family and had been a charter member of the Tinnerman Dancing Fans Club.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion.

Friends may call Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to , Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or .

