SIDNEY — Kenneth D. Bolin, age 88, of Sidney, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 19, 2019.

Kenneth was born on Feb. 21, 1931, in Russell Springs, Kentucky, to the late Rufus Bolin and Lina (McGowan) Bolin. He married Juanita (Unroe) Bolin on March 17, 1962, (they were married 54 years) she preceded him in death Jan. 30, 2017.

Kenneth is survived by children, Jacklin Powell, of Lockington, Debra (Ike) Cartee, of Chillicothe, Kenny (Reva) Bolin Jr., of Pleasant Hill, Doug (Karen) Andrus, of Piqua, Robert (Sue) Bolin, of Sidney, Gwen Arthur, of Sidney, and Jeff (Pam) Sears, of KJ, Kentucky; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, three great-great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia (John) Abney, of Lebanon, Ohio. Also surviving are special friends, Rick and Wendy Hill, and their two sons, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, granddaughter, grandson and two brothers.

Kenneth was retired after many years from French Oil of Piqua. He was a member of the Cross Roads Church in Hardin. He was an outdoorsman, who loved to fish and hunt, and also working on old cars and lawn mowers.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in Kenneth's memory.

